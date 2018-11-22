DGAP-Ad-hoc: Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Monitchem Holdco 2 S.A.: Markus Schürholz named as new CFO of the CABB Group





22-Nov-2018





Sulzbach (Taunus), November 22, 2018 - Effective January 1st, 2019, Markus Schürholz will be the new Chief Financial Officer of the CABB Group. He succeeds Ulrich Siemssen, who has chosen to leave the company for personal reasons.



Schürholz has held leadership positions in the financial departments of international companies for over



25 years, including Haniel Group and Escada AG. As CFO of the SAG Group, he oversaw its sale by EQT to SPIE in 2016. His most recent position before joining CABB was as CFO of Landgard eG in Straelen, Germany.







