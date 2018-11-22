DGAP-Adhoc: Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A.: Markus Schürholz named as new CFO of the CABB Group
2018. november 22., csütörtök, 18:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Markus Schürholz named as new CFO of the CABB Group
Sulzbach (Taunus), November 22, 2018 - Effective January 1st, 2019, Markus Schürholz will be the new Chief Financial Officer of the CABB Group. He succeeds Ulrich Siemssen, who has chosen to leave the company for personal reasons.
Schürholz has held leadership positions in the financial departments of international companies for over
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A.
|488, route de Longwy
|1940 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 2686811
|ISIN:
|XS1074935062, XS1074935229, XS1074933364, XS1074933109
|WKN:
|XS10749350
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
750253 22-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Restructuring and Governance
[2018.11.19. 11:25]
-
»
DGAP-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Neunmonatszahlen 2018
[2018.11.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gains momentum in Q3
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gewinnt im 3. Quartal an Fahrt
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex verzeichnet Belebung des Geschäfts
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex sees business pick up
[2018.11.13. 07:30]