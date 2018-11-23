DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA adjusts outlook for operating cash flow driver margin for 2018
2018. november 22., csütörtök, 19:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Following the Group"s business development in October, the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has decided to adjust its outlook for the operating cash flow driver margin* for the 2018 financial year (based on constant exchange rates) to a corridor of 6.5 to 7.0 percent (previously: approx. 8.5 percent). This forecast corresponds to a reported (i.e. based on current exchange rates) operating cash flow driver margin of 7.0 to 7.5 percent. This new appraisal reflects the higher level of working capital, which has persisted in the current financial year for longer than in the previous year due to volume.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Donat von Mueller
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
donat.vonmueller@gea.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
750287 22-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
