DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Börse AG


Deutsche Börse AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


23.11.2018 / 09:34


Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

22 Nov 2018 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.5016 % 190000000
Previous publication 5.0015 % /

5. Details










absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
6652955 0 3.5016 % 0 %














Language: English
