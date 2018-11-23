

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Börse AG





Deutsche Börse AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG





23.11.2018 / 09:34





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares







1. Details of issuer



Deutsche Börse AG



-



60485 Frankfurt / Main



Germany





2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.





3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

22 Nov 2018



4. Share-position



Share-position in %

total amount of shares issued

Resulting situation

3.5016 %

190000000

Previous publication

5.0015 %

/



5. Details

absolute

in %

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

6652955

0

3.5016 %

0 %



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

























23.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



