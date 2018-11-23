DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Neuson SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





23.11.2018 / 10:10





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2019

German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2018/

English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2018/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2019

German: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2018/

English: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2018/





23.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

