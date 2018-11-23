DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052





Munich, 23 November 2018



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No.

2016/1052



The share buyback resolved on 31 October 2018 by the Managing Board of

Siemens Healthineers AG (hereinafter also referred to as "Company") and

announced by the Company in a press release dated 22 November 2018 will

commence on 26 November 2018. In the time period until 25 January 2019,

treasury shares of the Company with a maximum value of EUR 45,000,000.00

(excluding incidental transaction charges) shall be acquired, in total,

however, no more than 2,000,000 no-par-value shares. The acquired shares

will be used in connection with share-based remuneration programs and,

respectively, employee stock programs of the Company or entities under its

control and will be delivered to persons who have or had an employment

relationship with the Company or an entity under its control, as well as to

board members of entities under the Company"s control. To the extent that

the acquired shares are not required for such purpose, they may be used for

other legally permissible purposes. The Managing Board thereby exercises

the authorization granted by the Shareholders" Meeting of Siemens

Healthineers AG on 19 February 2018 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to

Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz,

AktG).



An investment firm is mandated to carry out the buyback, making its

decisions on the date of the acquisition of shares independently and

without the influence of the Company. The right of the Company to terminate

the mandate of the investment firm and to confer the mandate to another

investment firm or credit institution in compliance with legal provisions

remains unaffected. The share buyback may be terminated, suspended and

resumed at any time, subject to compliance with legal provisions.



The buyback shall be implemented exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



The purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental transaction

charges) must neither exceed the share price of a Siemens HealthineersShare,

as determined by the opening auction of a Siemens Healthineers-Share

in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) by more than 10% nor

fall below such market price by more than 20%.



The investment firm is further obligated to comply with the trading

conditions of Art. 3 Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter

also referred to as "Buyback Regulation"). According to the Buyback

Regulation, inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the

price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed

at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is

carried out, the higher of the two values being relevant. Furthermore,

pursuant to the Buyback Regulation, no more than 25% of the average daily

volume of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out

may be acquired. The average volume of shares is based on the average daily

trade volume of the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of

purchase.



The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of Art. 2

para. 3 Buyback Regulation in a detailed and an aggregated form no later

than on the seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, Siemens

Healthineers AG will publish the transactions on its website under https://

www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share and ensure

that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least

five years from the day of disclosure.



Munich, 23 November 2018



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board

