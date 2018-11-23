DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
16.76 EUR 4709.56 EUR
16.80 EUR 6720.00 EUR
17.00 EUR 11645.00 EUR
17.98 EUR 8990.00 EUR
16.60 EUR 15487.80 EUR
16.60 EUR 1112.20 EUR
16.80 EUR 3360.00 EUR
16.80 EUR 4788.00 EUR
16.70 EUR 734.80 EUR
17.10 EUR 34200.00 EUR
17.66 EUR 5509.92 EUR
17.68 EUR 3323.84 EUR
17.70 EUR 8796.90 EUR
17.96 EUR 1113.52 EUR
17.90 EUR 21480.00 EUR
17.98 EUR 1258.60 EUR
18.00 EUR 3078.00 EUR
17.50 EUR 17500.00 EUR
17.50 EUR 20755.00 EUR
17.98 EUR 2984.68 EUR
17.60 EUR 1108.80 EUR
18.00 EUR 81000.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 1530.00 EUR
16.88 EUR 4236.88 EUR
17.00 EUR 8245.00 EUR
16.90 EUR 16680.30 EUR
17.00 EUR 255.00 EUR
17.00 EUR 255.00 EUR
17.00 EUR 55199.00 EUR
17.70 EUR 708.00 EUR
17.94 EUR 2995.98 EUR
17.74 EUR 1117.62 EUR
17.96 EUR 8028.12 EUR
18.00 EUR 15840.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 7254.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.45 EUR 382001.52 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-22; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
