







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





23.11.2018 / 11:55







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

SN Assets GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Schneider-Neureither

Position:

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.76 EUR





4709.56 EUR



16.80 EUR





6720.00 EUR



17.00 EUR





11645.00 EUR



17.98 EUR





8990.00 EUR



16.60 EUR





15487.80 EUR



16.60 EUR





1112.20 EUR



16.80 EUR





3360.00 EUR



16.80 EUR





4788.00 EUR



16.70 EUR





734.80 EUR



17.10 EUR





34200.00 EUR



17.66 EUR





5509.92 EUR



17.68 EUR





3323.84 EUR



17.70 EUR





8796.90 EUR



17.96 EUR





1113.52 EUR



17.90 EUR





21480.00 EUR



17.98 EUR





1258.60 EUR



18.00 EUR





3078.00 EUR



17.50 EUR





17500.00 EUR



17.50 EUR





20755.00 EUR



17.98 EUR





2984.68 EUR



17.60 EUR





1108.80 EUR



18.00 EUR





81000.00 EUR



18.00 EUR





1530.00 EUR



16.88 EUR





4236.88 EUR



17.00 EUR





8245.00 EUR



16.90 EUR





16680.30 EUR



17.00 EUR





255.00 EUR



17.00 EUR





255.00 EUR



17.00 EUR





55199.00 EUR



17.70 EUR





708.00 EUR



17.94 EUR





2995.98 EUR



17.74 EUR





1117.62 EUR



17.96 EUR





8028.12 EUR



18.00 EUR





15840.00 EUR



18.00 EUR





7254.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.45 EUR





382001.52 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-22; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























23.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



