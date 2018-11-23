

Award for innovation, feasibility and sustainability



Munich, November 23, 2018 - LION Smart GmbH, a subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG (ETR: LMI), has been awarded the EU Business Award 2018.







The EU Business Award is presented annually by the magazine EU Business News. The winners in different categories are selected in a two-stage selection process based on assessments by renowned industry partners from the EU business network and an international, experienced jury. The jury was particularly impressed by the company"s innovative concepts, the high feasibility of the solutions and the sustainable overall concept.







Tobias Mayer, managing director and co-founder of the company, comments: "We are happy and proud of this award. As a company, we work every day with full commitment to overcome technical challenges on the way to an electrified future. Range, rapid charging, service life and costs: There are areas where we already can offer practical working solutions. We are currently working at full speed on long-term agreements with partners, suppliers and customers in order to be able to start series production of our solutions as soon as possible."







LION Smart GmbH, a subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, recently presented the status of its proprietary wireless battery management system at the world"s leading trade fair electronica (Munich). This wireless technology simplifies the development of battery management systems for electric vehicles and at the same time increases their reliability. The numerous discussions held during the trade fair were very positive throughout. The aim now is to pursue possible cooperation and projects in order to communicate and realize them as quickly as possible.





Background information



In the market for electric mobility, up to 15 million new electric vehicles are expected on the roads worldwide by 2030 - not including hybrid vehicles. The drivers for this development are rising costs for operating vehicles based on fossil fuels, stricter regulations and growing market pressure from Asia, as well as a new environmental awareness. However, to date, neither the cost nor the range of battery systems required have often met the high expectations of consumers and automakers. LION is meeting these challenges by constantly improving and further developing its battery system technology.



About LION E-Mobility:

AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the E-Mobility sector, in particular in electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technologies.



The company owns 100% of the German company LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.





