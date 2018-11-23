DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Pre-Stabilization Notice

23 November 2018

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Pre-stabilization Period Announcement

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (contact: Mr Lutz Kiesewetter, tel. +49 (0) 69 743046 369) hereby gives notice, that the Stabilization Manager named below may stabilize the offer of the following securities in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

The securities:



Issuer:

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Guarantor (if any):

N/A

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 8,740,000

Description:

No-par value shares



ISIN DE000A2NBVD5

Offer price:

EUR 12.00

Other offer terms:

-



Stabilisation:



Stabilisation Manager(s):

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG

Stabilization period expected to start on:

4 December 2018

Stabilization period expected to end no later than:

3 January 2019

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility:

570,000 no-par value shares

Stabilization trading venue:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra



In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilization Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilization period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilization may not necessarily occur and any stabilization action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilization action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities. Any such offer will be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus published as approved by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin). The information legally required to be provided to investors is contained only in such securities prospectus (and the supplement thereto). An investment decision with respect to the publicly offered securities of the issuer should be made solely on the basis of such securities prospectus and the supplement. The securities prospectus dated 26 October 2018 and the supplement dated 22 November 2018 are available free of charge on the internet at the website of the issuer (www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de) in the "investor relations" section and during normal business hours at the issuer"s business address (Reuterweg 47, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Germany).

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States of America or the District of Columbia) and must not be distributed to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

No prospectus (or any supplement thereto) has been or will be approved for publication in the United Kingdom in respect of the securities to which this publication relates. Consequently, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, Qualified Investors (as defined below) who (i) are persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Furthermore, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than in Germany or Luxembourg) who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC as amended) ("Qualified Investors"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any member state of the European Economic Area other than the United Kingdom, Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the European Economic Area (other than Germany and Luxembourg) should not rely on or act upon it.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan or Australia.