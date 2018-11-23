DGAP-PVR: ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG


ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.11.2018 / 16:17


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: ENCAVIS AG
Street: Große Elbstraße 59
Postal code: 22767
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group news with threshold contact at subsidiary level as a result of internal restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Albert Büll
Date of birth: 26 Feb 1938

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

AMCO Service GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Nov 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 20.21 % 0.00 % 20.21 % 129437340
Previous notification 20.18 % 0.00 % 20.18 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006095003 0 26159904 0 % 20.21 %
Total 26159904 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Albert Büll % % %
Albert Büll Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Albert Büll Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % %
Amco Service GmbH 20.21 % % 20.21 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

23 Nov 2018














Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.encavis.com





 
