

ENCAVIS AG





ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





23.11.2018 / 16:17





Notification of Major Holdings





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

ENCAVIS AG

Street:

Große Elbstraße 59

Postal code:

22767

City:

Hamburg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary Group news with threshold contact at subsidiary level as a result of internal restructuring



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Albert Büll

Date of birth: 26 Feb 1938



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

AMCO Service GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Nov 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

20.21 %

0.00 %

20.21 %

129437340

Previous notification

20.18 %

0.00 %

20.18 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0006095003

0

26159904

0 %

20.21 %

Total

26159904

%



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Albert Büll

%

%

%

Albert Büll Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Albert Büll Holding GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

Amco Service GmbH

20.21 %

%

20.21 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

23 Nov 2018



