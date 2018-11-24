DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Professor Laurent-Applegate, founder and Interim-CEO, announces sale of shares in Elanix Biotechnologies AG





23-Nov-2018 / 22:34 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Professor Laurent-Applegate, founder and Interim-CEO, announces sale of shares in Elanix Biotechnologies AG





Berlin, 23 November 2018 - Professor Laurent-Applegate, founder and Interim-CEO, has notified Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Elanix" or the "Company") that she intends to sell and transfer a total of 1,434,872 shares of Elanix. This is equivalent to approx. 17.8 per cent of the Company"s issued share capital. The shares shall be sold to a potential strategic investor. The purchase price is EUR 1.00 which is significantly below the current market price.





Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate



CEO

Contacts



Elanix Biotechnologies AG



Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate



Tel: +41 (0)22 363 66 40

investor.relations@elanix-bt.com



About Elanix





Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.





Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com



Forward-looking statements





This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.