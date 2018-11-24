

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Frau Professor Laurent-Applegate, Gründerin und Interims-Vorstand, kündigt Verkauf von Aktien der Elanix Biotechnologies AG an





23.11.2018 / 22:34 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Frau Professor Laurent-Applegate, Gründerin und Interims-Vorstand, kündigt Verkauf von Aktien der Elanix Biotechnologies AG an





Berlin, 23. November 2018 - Frau Professor Laurent-Allegate, Gründerin und Interims-CEO der Elanix Biotechnologies AG (""Gesellschaft", "Elanix") hat der Gesellschaft mitgeteilt, dass sie beabsichtigt, 1.434.872 Elanix-Aktien zu veräußern. Dies entspricht einem Anteil am Grundkapital der Gesellschaft von circa 17,8 Prozent. Die Aktien soll ein potentieller strategischer Investor übernehmen. Der Kaufpreis beträgt EUR 1,00 und liegt damit deutlich unter dem aktuellen Börsenkurs der Aktie.



Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate



Vorstand



Kontakt





Elanix Biotechnologies AG



Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate



Tel: +41 (0)22 363 66 40



investor.relations@elanix-bt.com



Über Elanix Biotechnologies AG





Elanix Biotechnologies AG (Frankfurt: ELN) entwickelt und kommerzialisiert Produkte zur Geweberegeneration, für die Wundversorgung sowie für dermatologische und gynäkologische Anwendungen und bietet Dienstleistungen rund um Zelltechnologien an. Das Unternehmen wurde im Jahr 2012 in der Schweiz aus der Universitätsklinik Lausanne (CHUV) heraus gegründet, um eine patentierte Vorläuferzelltechnologie zu kommerzialisieren. Vorläuferzellen sind vollständig differenzierte, aber immunologisch neutrale Zellen, die sehr potente Induktoren für Gewebewachstum und -heilung sind. Elanix ist im Besitz GMP-zertifizierter Master- und Working-Zellbanken mit riesigen Mengen an Zellen.



Elanix hat seinen Hauptsitz in Berlin, Deutschland mit Niederlassungen in Wiesbaden, Deutschland und Nyon, Schweiz. Elanix ist an der Frankfurter Börse unter dem Symbol ELN.F notiert. Weitere Informationen und Neuigkeiten finden Sie unter www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.



Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen





Diese Veröffentlichung kann bestimmte zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen zum Unternehmen und seinen Geschäften enthalten. Solche Aussagen beinhalten gewisse Risiken, Unsicherheiten und andere Faktoren, die dazu führen können, dass sich die Ergebnisse, die Finanzlage, die Wertentwicklung und der Erfolg des Unternehmens in der Realität erheblich von dem unterscheiden, was durch eine solche Aussage zum Ausdruck gebracht oder impliziert wurde. Der Leser sollte diesen Aussagen daher nicht übermäßig vertrauen, insbesondere nicht im Zusammenhang mit Verträgen oder Investitionsentscheidungen. Das Unternehmen lehnt jede Verpflichtung ab, solche vorausschauenden Aussagen zu aktualisieren.

















23.11.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



