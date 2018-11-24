DGAP-DD: USU Software AG english

2018. november 24., szombat, 16:02








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.11.2018 / 16:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

USU Software AG


b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
18.2 EUR 18018.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
18.2 EUR 18018.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU














24.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



46709  24.11.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum