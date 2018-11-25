The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on November 21, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 16 November 2018



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

855.622,00

855.622,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

434.362,00

434.362,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.677,00

2.677,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

60.771,00

60.771,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

1.975.522,00

1.975.522,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Convertible bond

365.194,00

365.194,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

3.496,00

3.496,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Warrant

30.000,00

30.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

In Cash

Swap

30.000,00

30.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

22.500,00

22.500,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH

In Cash

Warrant

22.000,00

22.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Ordinary share

139.102,00

139.102,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,70 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,62 %

4,08 %

Voting rights

4,70 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,62 %

4,08 %



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares



3.860.195,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

3.129.621,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly

Indirectly

Capital interest

0,00 %

3,03 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=66213&KeyWords=qiagen