ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100) - the TecDAX company for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) and one of the world"s leading suppliers of surface inspection solutions for web materials and 3D machine vision applications - pursues its activities to take the company into the future with its current focus on SMART FACTORY AUTOMATION. In addition to a comprehensive innovation road map and a broader product range for industrial automation, the strategic development of its structures and the targeted expansion of its management team represent important planned steps for future business in this market.

With a distribution network to be built up simultaneously, ISRA is planning to successively enter new markets for connected automation with Machine Vision. The primary focus here is on combining ISRA"s 3D machine vision expertise with robot automation both in the automotive industry and in production outside the automotive industry. The envisaged 3D embedded machine vision automation is one of the strategic priorities on the path to achieving the next milestone of more than 200 million euros in revenues. Therefore, ISRA strengthen its organization by appointing Guido Hettwer, an expert with more than 20 years" managerial experience in large organizational structures as well as keen knowledge of the market, as a new member of the Executive Management. Mr. Hettwer has previously worked in various managerial positions at Bosch Rexroth and has strategic and operational expertise, giving him very good preconditions to implement successfully the next steps toward SMART FACTORY AUTOMATION, together with ISRA.

The innovation dynamic that continuously generates additional demand with new products, including in the field of SMART FACTORY AUTOMATION, as well as investments in the market and strategically important areas and the high gross order backlog of more than 90 million euros (previous year: around 85 million euros) form a solid basis for continuing the successful, profitable growth strategy in the new financial year that started on October 1, 2018.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, is worldwide leading in surface inspection of web materials. Furthermore, it is one of the globally leading providers of machine vision programs, specialising in the area of 3D machine vision, in particular for "3D robot vision".

The core competence of the Company is the ISRA-BrainWARE(R), an innovative software for intelligent machine vision systems. Here, the scientific know-how from the fields of optics, lighting technology, surveying technology, physics, image processing and classification algorithms and a complex system design are combined. Machine vision is a key technology for visualising systems that imitate the human eye. Today"s ISRA applications focus primarily on the automation of production and quality assurance of goods and products supplied to large, future-oriented markets such as energy, healthcare, food, mobility and information. The customers mainly include renowned global players from the respective sectors. With more than 25 locations worldwide, ISRA offers customer proximity everywhere and ensures optimum service and support.

In the past seventeen years, ISRA has shown profitable growth with an annual average increase in sales of approx. 25 percent. Currently the Company employs approx. 800 people worldwide.

Further information are available at www.isravision.com.

