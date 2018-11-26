DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





When the Advisory Council of the German Federal Network Agency decides on the award conditions and auction rules for the 5G frequency auction today, the foundation will be laid for the mobile gigabit Internet of the future. To guarantee the transmission of large data quantities, First Sensor AG is working on an innovative poly-transceiver together with the internationally active telecommunications equipment supplier ADVA Optical Networking SE and further development partners. This poly-transceiver will form the basis for the 5G broadband expansion. The transceiver is based on ultra-small polymer-chip technology. It will facilitate the data connection of the cellphone masts to the fiber-optic network with transmission rates of up to ten gigabits per second. First Sensor is developing polyboard technologies, optical interfaces, a cooling system and a housing for the sensor module, and is set to take over production following series maturity from 2020 onwards.

"Not only does the new transmission module developed for ADVA meet an important pre-requisite for an extensive 5G launch starting in 2020, it is also a key factor in making visions of Industry 4.0, E-Health or autonomous driving a reality," explains Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "This is because current data transmission is too energy-intensive, too slow and has not been designed for the necessary data quantity. Raising this considerably is an issue to be tackled in the future, not just for telecommunications but also for sensors."

The sensor specialist has succeeded in combining electronic and optical functions for the poly-transceiver. Not only does this increase the module"s performance capability, it also generates clear cost advantages compared with current manufacturing procedures. "Ultimately, there are almost no other alternatives, not just in terms of technology but also in terms of price. This gives not just our customer but also us ourselves access to a volume market", continues Rothweiler. First Sensor expects an annual turnover worth millions following a successful market launch. Besides the microelectronic packaging, the photonic packaging is an integral element in its strategic development roadmap. With the proof-of concept, First Sensor now has its eyes firmly set on further sensor applications for this innovative polymer-chip technology.

The company has been working on the innovative poly transceiver since 2016; it received the Thüringer innovation prize for the ADVA on November 14. The Fraunhofer Heinrich-Hertz-Institute as well as Laserzentrum Hannover e. V. are involved in this development. The module is the result of a subproject of the growth core "PolyPhotonics Berlin", the BMBF innovation initiative "Entrepreneurial Regions" in which eleven companies as well as three research facilities in the Region Berlin-Brandenburg region have come together to implement applications in the field of telecommunication and data communication as well as sensors and analytics.

In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

