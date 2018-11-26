DGAP-News: First Sensor AG: 5G broadband expansion: First Sensor develops an innovative transmission module
2018. november 26., hétfő, 08:00
DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
5G broadband expansion: First Sensor develops an innovative transmission module
"Not only does the new transmission module developed for ADVA meet an important pre-requisite for an extensive 5G launch starting in 2020, it is also a key factor in making visions of Industry 4.0, E-Health or autonomous driving a reality," explains Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "This is because current data transmission is too energy-intensive, too slow and has not been designed for the necessary data quantity. Raising this considerably is an issue to be tackled in the future, not just for telecommunications but also for sensors."
The sensor specialist has succeeded in combining electronic and optical functions for the poly-transceiver. Not only does this increase the module"s performance capability, it also generates clear cost advantages compared with current manufacturing procedures. "Ultimately, there are almost no other alternatives, not just in terms of technology but also in terms of price. This gives not just our customer but also us ourselves access to a volume market", continues Rothweiler. First Sensor expects an annual turnover worth millions following a successful market launch. Besides the microelectronic packaging, the photonic packaging is an integral element in its strategic development roadmap. With the proof-of concept, First Sensor now has its eyes firmly set on further sensor applications for this innovative polymer-chip technology.
The company has been working on the innovative poly transceiver since 2016; it received the Thüringer innovation prize for the ADVA on November 14. The Fraunhofer Heinrich-Hertz-Institute as well as Laserzentrum Hannover e. V. are involved in this development. The module is the result of a subproject of the growth core "PolyPhotonics Berlin", the BMBF innovation initiative "Entrepreneurial Regions" in which eleven companies as well as three research facilities in the Region Berlin-Brandenburg region have come together to implement applications in the field of telecommunication and data communication as well as sensors and analytics.
About First Sensor AG
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
750827 26.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Restructuring and Governance
[2018.11.19. 11:25]
-
»
DGAP-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Neunmonatszahlen 2018
[2018.11.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gains momentum in Q3
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gewinnt im 3. Quartal an Fahrt
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex verzeichnet Belebung des Geschäfts
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex sees business pick up
[2018.11.13. 07:30]