Aurubis AG expects its operating result for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below previous year

Hamburg, November 26, 2018 - According to current estimates, Aurubis AG expects its operating EBT for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below the previous year. This means a decrease of between 5.1 and 15 %. The forecast therefore does not correspond to the current market expectations of EUR 330 million for fiscal year 2018/19.





The main reasons for this deviation are various unscheduled shutdowns at the Hamburg, Lünen, and Pirdop sites in Q1 of fiscal year 2018/19, which is currently underway.





Aurubis AG"s first quarter, which is generally weaker due to seasonal factors, will be additionally strained as a result.





On November 1, 2018, Aurubis AG released a preliminary operating EBT of EUR 328 million for fiscal year 2017/18 (previous year: EUR 298 million).















