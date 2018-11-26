DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG expects its operating result for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below previous year
2018. november 26., hétfő, 15:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Aurubis AG expects its operating result for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below previous year
Hamburg, November 26, 2018 - According to current estimates, Aurubis AG expects its operating EBT for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below the previous year. This means a decrease of between 5.1 and 15 %. The forecast therefore does not correspond to the current market expectations of EUR 330 million for fiscal year 2018/19.
The main reasons for this deviation are various unscheduled shutdowns at the Hamburg, Lünen, and Pirdop sites in Q1 of fiscal year 2018/19, which is currently underway.
Aurubis AG"s first quarter, which is generally weaker due to seasonal factors, will be additionally strained as a result.
On November 1, 2018, Aurubis AG released a preliminary operating EBT of EUR 328 million for fiscal year 2017/18 (previous year: EUR 298 million).
Contact:
Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel
Leader Legal Affairs
E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com
Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
751255 26-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
