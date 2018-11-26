DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG expects its operating result for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below previous year

2018. november 26., hétfő, 15:09





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Forecast


Aurubis AG expects its operating result for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below previous year


26-Nov-2018 / 15:09 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aurubis AG expects its operating result for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below previous year
Hamburg, November 26, 2018 - According to current estimates, Aurubis AG expects its operating EBT for fiscal year 2018/19 to be moderately below the previous year. This means a decrease of between 5.1 and 15 %. The forecast therefore does not correspond to the current market expectations of EUR 330 million for fiscal year 2018/19.


The main reasons for this deviation are various unscheduled shutdowns at the Hamburg, Lünen, and Pirdop sites in Q1 of fiscal year 2018/19, which is currently underway.


Aurubis AG"s first quarter, which is generally weaker due to seasonal factors, will be additionally strained as a result.


On November 1, 2018, Aurubis AG released a preliminary operating EBT of EUR 328 million for fiscal year 2017/18 (previous year: EUR 298 million).







Contact:

Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel

Leader Legal Affairs

E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com

Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44







26-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



751255  26-Nov-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=751255&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum