DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall AG confirms talks regarding a potential acquisition of a stake in KNDS leading to an indirect acquisition of KNDS" subsidiary Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
2018. november 26., hétfő, 16:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Investment/Joint Venture
Rheinmetall AG confirms talks regarding a potential acquisition of a stake in KNDS leading to an indirect acquisition of KNDS" subsidiary Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
Rheinmetall AG confirms talks with Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding GmbH & Co. KG regarding the possible acquisition of Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding GmbH & Co. KG"s stake in KMW + Nexter Defense Systems N.V. ("KNDS"), and therefore an indirect acquisition of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG ("KMW"), or other forms of cooperation with KNDS and/or KMW. The Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG will analyze and review the possibility to successfully complete such transaction both from a legal and economic point of view; the possibility of such transaction depends on a variety of, inter alia, political, economic and regulatory factors. Depending on the outcome of such analysis, the Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG will decide about further actions.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 473-4718
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 473-4157
|E-mail:
|franz-bernd.reich@rheinmetall.com
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007030009
|WKN:
|703000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
751329 26-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
