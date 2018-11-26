DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Investment/Joint Venture





Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall AG confirms talks regarding a potential acquisition of a stake in KNDS leading to an indirect acquisition of KNDS" subsidiary Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG





26-Nov-2018 / 16:07 CET/CEST





Rheinmetall AG confirms talks regarding a potential acquisition of a stake in KNDS leading to an indirect acquisition of KNDS" subsidiary Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

Rheinmetall AG confirms talks with Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding GmbH & Co. KG regarding the possible acquisition of Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding GmbH & Co. KG"s stake in KMW + Nexter Defense Systems N.V. ("KNDS"), and therefore an indirect acquisition of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG ("KMW"), or other forms of cooperation with KNDS and/or KMW. The Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG will analyze and review the possibility to successfully complete such transaction both from a legal and economic point of view; the possibility of such transaction depends on a variety of, inter alia, political, economic and regulatory factors. Depending on the outcome of such analysis, the Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG will decide about further actions.