Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)

596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 - share buyback tranche 2



On 09 November 2018, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way

of the notification of 08 November 2018 in accordance with Article 5,

Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In a second tranche, a total of 9,000

shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back between 19. November and 26.

November 2018. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR

52.97. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 476,686.00

(excluding ancillary costs) in the second tranche.



The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling

obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of

Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).



The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the

acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.



In the period from 19. November 2018 to 26. November 2018, the daily number

of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume

totaled:



















Date

Total number of

Weighted average

Aggregated volume



shares bought

share price (EUR)

(EUR)



back





19. Nov. 2018

1,500

54.19733333

81,296.00

20. Nov. 2018

1,500

53.06

79,590.00

21. Nov. 2018

1,500

52.68666667

79,030.00

22. Nov. 2018

1,500

52.7666667

79,150.00

23. Nov. 2018

1,500

52.68666667

79,030.00

26. Nov. 2018

1,500

52.39333333

78,590.00









Total

9,000

52.97

476,686.00

































The single transactions effected within one day have been published at

www.aurubis.com.



Hamburg, November 2018



Aurubis AG



The Executive Board

