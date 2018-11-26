DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information
2018. november 26., hétfő, 16:51
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Share buyback
Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)
On 09 November 2018, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way
The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt
In the period from 19. November 2018 to 26. November 2018, the daily number
The single transactions effected within one day have been published at
Hamburg, November 2018
Aurubis AG
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
751405 26.11.2018
