DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Share buyback


Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information


26.11.2018 / 16:51


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)
596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 - share buyback tranche 2


On 09 November 2018, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way
of the notification of 08 November 2018 in accordance with Article 5,
Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In a second tranche, a total of 9,000
shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back between 19. November and 26.
November 2018. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR
52.97. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 476,686.00
(excluding ancillary costs) in the second tranche.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling
obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of
Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the
acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from 19. November 2018 to 26. November 2018, the daily number
of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume
totaled:













































DateTotal number ofWeighted averageAggregated volume

shares boughtshare price (EUR)(EUR)

back

19. Nov. 20181,50054.1973333381,296.00
20. Nov. 20181,50053.0679,590.00
21. Nov. 20181,50052.6866666779,030.00
22. Nov. 20181,50052.766666779,150.00
23. Nov. 20181,50052.6866666779,030.00
26. Nov. 20181,50052.3933333378,590.00




Total9,00052.97476,686.00














The single transactions effected within one day have been published at
www.aurubis.com.

Hamburg, November 2018

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
