DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUDI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





AUDI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





26.11.2018 / 17:12





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUDI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2019

German: http://www.audi.com/jahresfinanzbericht2018

English: http://www.audi.com/annual-financial-report2018



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2019

German: http://www.audi.com/geschaeftsbericht2018

English: http://www.audi.com/annual-report2018



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2019

German: http://www.audi.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht2019

English: http://www.audi.com/interim-financial-report2019

