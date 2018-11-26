DGAP-AFR: AUDI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.11.2018 / 17:12


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


AUDI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2019
German: http://www.audi.com/jahresfinanzbericht2018
English: http://www.audi.com/annual-financial-report2018

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2019
German: http://www.audi.com/geschaeftsbericht2018
English: http://www.audi.com/annual-report2018

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2019
German: http://www.audi.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht2019
English: http://www.audi.com/interim-financial-report2019














Language: English
Company: AUDI AG

Auto-Union-Straße 1

85045 Ingolstadt

Germany
Internet: www.audi.de





 
