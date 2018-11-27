DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Gigaset AG adjusts free cash flow and revenue expectations for 2018





26-Nov-2018 / 19:49 CET/CEST

















Ad hoc Message



WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7



Munich, November 26, 2018

Munich, November 26, 2018 [19:18 pm] - Based on current information on the further course of business, the Executive Board of Gigaset AG today came to the conclusion that the previously expected revenue increase of a high single-digit million amount is unlikely to be achieved.

The company now expects consolidated revenue for 2018 - compared to the previous year (EUR 293.3 million) - between -5.6% (EUR 277 million) and +2.3% (EUR 300 million). Actual sales are significantly dependent on the typically very volatile year-end turnover.

The negative free cash flow is no longer expected to be in the mid-single-digit million range but is expected to be between EUR -35 to -7 million before the inflow of funds.

The outlook for expected EBITDA of between EUR 20 and 28 million remains unchanged.