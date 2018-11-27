DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG adjusts free cash flow and revenue expectations for 2018

2018. november 26., hétfő, 19:49





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast


Gigaset AG adjusts free cash flow and revenue expectations for 2018


26-Nov-2018 / 19:49 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc Message

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7

Munich, November 26, 2018



Gigaset AG adjusts free cash flow and revenue expectations for 2018


Munich, November 26, 2018 [19:18 pm] - Based on current information on the further course of business, the Executive Board of Gigaset AG today came to the conclusion that the previously expected revenue increase of a high single-digit million amount is unlikely to be achieved.



The company now expects consolidated revenue for 2018 - compared to the previous year (EUR 293.3 million) - between -5.6% (EUR 277 million) and +2.3% (EUR 300 million). Actual sales are significantly dependent on the typically very volatile year-end turnover.



The negative free cash flow is no longer expected to be in the mid-single-digit million range but is expected to be between EUR -35 to -7 million before the inflow of funds.



The outlook for expected EBITDA of between EUR 20 and 28 million remains unchanged.










26-Nov-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG

Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5

80636 München

Germany
Phone: +89 444456 - 866
Fax: +89 444456 - 930
E-mail: info@gigaset.com
Internet: www.gigaset.com
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



751283  26-Nov-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=751283&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum