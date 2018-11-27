DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset AG adjusts free cash flow and revenue expectations for 2018
2018. november 26., hétfő, 19:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc Message
Gigaset AG adjusts free cash flow and revenue expectations for 2018
The company now expects consolidated revenue for 2018 - compared to the previous year (EUR 293.3 million) - between -5.6% (EUR 277 million) and +2.3% (EUR 300 million). Actual sales are significantly dependent on the typically very volatile year-end turnover.
The negative free cash flow is no longer expected to be in the mid-single-digit million range but is expected to be between EUR -35 to -7 million before the inflow of funds.
The outlook for expected EBITDA of between EUR 20 and 28 million remains unchanged.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
|80636 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+89 444456 - 866
|Fax:
|+89 444456 - 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
751283 26-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
