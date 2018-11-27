DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ernst-Moritz
Last name(s): Lipp

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
72.6192 EUR 72619.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
72.6192 EUR 72619.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
