1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGAA

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
70.00 EUR 70.00 EUR
69.50 EUR 9591.00 EUR
69.49 EUR 8686.25 EUR
69.06 EUR 20718.00 EUR
69.05 EUR 11600.40 EUR
69.50 EUR 21684.00 EUR
69.07 EUR 20721.00 EUR
69.00 EUR 5175.00 EUR
68.99 EUR 7795.87 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
69.22 EUR 106041.5200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
