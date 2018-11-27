DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
2018. november 27., kedd, 09:52
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RIB Software SE
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rib-software.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
46781 27.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]
-
»
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Restructuring and Governance
[2018.11.19. 11:25]
-
»
DGAP-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Neunmonatszahlen 2018
[2018.11.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gains momentum in Q3
[2018.11.15. 08:00]