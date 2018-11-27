DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Share buy-back





ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release of a capital market information





27.11.2018 / 11:40





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")



Share buy-back - 2. interim announcement



ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE announced the start of a share buy-back beginning

on 9 November 2018 by announcement dated 8 November 2018 according to Art.

2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation.



In the period from 19 November 2018 to 23 November 2018 (including),

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has acquired a total number of 445.015 shares of

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the context of the share buy-back.



In the period from 19 November 2018 to 23 November 2018 (including), the

total number of acquired shares, the volume-weighted average share price

and the total volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:



















Date

Total number

Volume-weighted

Total volume (EUR)



of acquired

average share price





shares

(EUR)





(number)





19 November

89,353

17.5594

1,568,985.07

2018







20 November

90,070

17.4197

1,568,992.38

2018







21 November

88,925

17.6439

1,568,983.81

2018







22 November

88,998

17.6295

1,568,990.24

2018







23 November

87,669

17.8967

1,568,985.79

2018







Sum

445,015

17.6285

7,844,937.29

































A total number of 925,036 shares have been acquired in the context of the

share buy-back in the period from 9 November 2018 to 23 November 2018

(including).



The acquisition of the shares was managed by a credit institution assigned

by ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and was solely executed in the XETRA trading of

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Further information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back

(including a detailed list of the individual transactions) is published on

the website of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE under https://www.prosiebensat1.com/

en/investor-relations in the section "Share" under the link "Share Buyback"

in accordance with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated

Regulation.



Unterföhring, 27 November 2018



ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE



Executive Board

