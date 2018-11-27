DGAP-CMS: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release of a capital market information

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release of a capital market information


27.11.2018 / 11:40


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")

Share buy-back - 2. interim announcement

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE announced the start of a share buy-back beginning
on 9 November 2018 by announcement dated 8 November 2018 according to Art.
2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation.

In the period from 19 November 2018 to 23 November 2018 (including),
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has acquired a total number of 445.015 shares of
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the context of the share buy-back.

In the period from 19 November 2018 to 23 November 2018 (including), the
total number of acquired shares, the volume-weighted average share price
and the total volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:















































DateTotal numberVolume-weightedTotal volume (EUR)

of acquiredaverage share price

shares(EUR)

(number)

19 November89,35317.55941,568,985.07
2018


20 November90,07017.41971,568,992.38
2018


21 November88,92517.64391,568,983.81
2018


22 November88,99817.62951,568,990.24
2018


23 November87,66917.89671,568,985.79
2018


Sum445,01517.62857,844,937.29














A total number of 925,036 shares have been acquired in the context of the
share buy-back in the period from 9 November 2018 to 23 November 2018
(including).

The acquisition of the shares was managed by a credit institution assigned
by ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and was solely executed in the XETRA trading of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back
(including a detailed list of the individual transactions) is published on
the website of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE under https://www.prosiebensat1.com/
en/investor-relations in the section "Share" under the link "Share Buyback"
in accordance with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation.

Unterföhring, 27 November 2018

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Executive Board














Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
