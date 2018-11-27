







Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland



To: Linde plc



Ten Earlsfort Terrace



Dublin 2



D02 T380



Ireland



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Christian Bruch





2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Committee

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase linked to the participation in the Linde AG Long Term Incentive 2018

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





138.1000 EUR per share

95,703.30 EUR







693 ordinary shares

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A









e)

Date of the transaction

2018-11-23; +1.00

f)

Place of the transaction

Xetra, MIC XETR

g)

Additional Information

































