27.11.2018 / 16:37





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - final notice



In the period 13 November 2018 to 26 November 2018 (inclusive) a total of

57,824 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ("Dräger"). In accordance with Art. 5

(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for

13 November 2018.



The share buyback is completed.



The acquisition of the preferred shares served the sole purpose of

fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within

the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No

596/2014.



A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference

shares exclusively on a stock exchange.



In the period from 13 November 2017 to 26 November 2017, the daily number

of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and

aggregated volume totaled:











Date

Total number of

Weighted average

Aggregated volume (EUR)



shares bought

share price (EUR)





back





13 Nov.

2018 5,867

50.32

295,222.50

14 Nov.

2018 3,000

51.15

153,446.00

15 Nov.

2018 2,541

50.77

128,998.15

16 Nov.

2018 5,500

50.66

278,612.80

19 Nov.

2018 4,916

50.35

247,504.00

20 Nov.

2018 5,636

47.85

269,685.42

21 Nov.

2018 9,364

47.41

443,959.86

22 Nov.

2018 3,333

47.50

158,324.24

23 Nov.

2018 14,167

46.16

653,968.30

26 Nov.

2018 3,500

46.17

161,600.00

Total:

57,824



2,791,321.27



In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052,

information about the transactions is available on the Company"s

website(www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section

(www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).



Lübeck, Germany, 27 November 2018



Executive Board



Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



Moislinger Allee 53-55



23558 Lübeck, Germany



www.draeger.com

