2018. november 27., kedd, 16:37





Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information


27.11.2018 / 16:37


Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Purchase of own shares - final notice

In the period 13 November 2018 to 26 November 2018 (inclusive) a total of
57,824 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ("Dräger"). In accordance with Art. 5
(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for
13 November 2018.

The share buyback is completed.

The acquisition of the preferred shares served the sole purpose of
fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within
the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No
596/2014.

A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference
shares exclusively on a stock exchange.

In the period from 13 November 2017 to 26 November 2017, the daily number
of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and
aggregated volume totaled:























































DateTotal number ofWeighted averageAggregated volume (EUR)

shares boughtshare price (EUR)

back

13 Nov.2018 5,86750.32295,222.50
14 Nov.2018 3,00051.15153,446.00
15 Nov.2018 2,54150.77128,998.15
16 Nov.2018 5,50050.66278,612.80
19 Nov.2018 4,91650.35247,504.00
20 Nov.2018 5,63647.85269,685.42
21 Nov.2018 9,36447.41443,959.86
22 Nov.2018 3,33347.50158,324.24
23 Nov.2018 14,16746.16653,968.30
26 Nov.2018 3,50046.17161,600.00
Total:57,824
2,791,321.27

In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052,
information about the transactions is available on the Company"s
website(www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section
(www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).

Lübeck, Germany, 27 November 2018

Executive Board

Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23558 Lübeck, Germany

www.draeger.com














Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23542 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com





 
