DGAP-CMS: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2018. november 27., kedd, 16:37
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Purchase of own shares - final notice
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No
In the period 13 November 2018 to 26 November 2018 (inclusive) a total of
The share buyback is completed.
The acquisition of the preferred shares served the sole purpose of
A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference
In the period from 13 November 2017 to 26 November 2017, the daily number
In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Lübeck, Germany, 27 November 2018
Executive Board
Moislinger Allee 53-55
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
End of News
|DGAP News Service
751747 27.11.2018
