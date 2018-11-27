DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Dividend





ZEAL Network SE: Dividend Declaration





Dividend Declaration



The Executive Board of ZEAL Network SE has proposed, and the Supervisory Board has approved, the declaration of this year"s interim dividend of EUR 1.00 per share. The record date will be 27 December 2018, and the payment and ex-dividend date will be 28 December 2018.





