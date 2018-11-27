







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ulrich

Last name(s):

Dietz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Chairman of the Administrative Board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GFT Technologies SE





b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005800601





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

8.30 EUR





12740.50 EUR



8.30 EUR





24144.70 EUR



8.30 EUR





46114.80 EUR



8.30 EUR





41500.00 EUR



8.30 EUR





41500.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

8.3000 EUR





166000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-19; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Stuttgart Stock Exchange

MIC:

XSTU



