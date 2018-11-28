DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Vapiano adjusts outlook for 2018 financial year

Cologne, November 27, 2018 - The Management Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, stock exchange symbol: VAO) today adjusted its forecast for the fiscal year 2018. For 2018, the Management Board now expects net sales to grow by 15% to 19% year-on-year to EUR 375 to 385 million (previously: EUR 385 to 400 million) and like-for-like growth between -0.5% and 0.5% (previously: between 0% and 1%). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach EUR 34 to 38 million (previously: EUR 42 to 47 million). The number of new store openings in 2018 was specified to 32 to 34 locations (previously: 33 to 38).

The main reasons for the outlook adjustment are the lower than expected sales development in the segment Europe as well as the slower ramp-up of some newly opened restaurants.

The Vapiano nine-month figures and the interim report for the first three quarters of 2018 will be published tomorrow, November 28, 2018.



