DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano adjusts outlook for 2018 financial year
2018. november 27., kedd, 20:08
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Vapiano adjusts outlook for 2018 financial year
Cologne, November 27, 2018 - The Management Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, stock exchange symbol: VAO) today adjusted its forecast for the fiscal year 2018. For 2018, the Management Board now expects net sales to grow by 15% to 19% year-on-year to EUR 375 to 385 million (previously: EUR 385 to 400 million) and like-for-like growth between -0.5% and 0.5% (previously: between 0% and 1%). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach EUR 34 to 38 million (previously: EUR 42 to 47 million). The number of new store openings in 2018 was specified to 32 to 34 locations (previously: 33 to 38).
The main reasons for the outlook adjustment are the lower than expected sales development in the segment Europe as well as the slower ramp-up of some newly opened restaurants.
The Vapiano nine-month figures and the interim report for the first three quarters of 2018 will be published tomorrow, November 28, 2018.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
751979 27-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
