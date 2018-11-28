DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action





27-Nov-2018 / 20:48 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





SNP | Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Re: Corporate Action

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY, IN THE USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH A PUBLICATION MAY BE ILLEGAL.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Sets Subscription Price at EUR 16.60 Per New Share





Heidelberg, Germany, November 27, 2018 - The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (WKN: 720370, ISIN: DE0007203705) ("the company") has resolved today to set the subscription price of EUR 16.60 per new share, as part of the capital increase that was resolved on November 21.

The new shares will be offered to the existing shareholders through an indirect subscription right with a ratio of 5:1. The subscription period is expected to begin on Thursday, November 29, 2018, and end on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at noon (12:00 pm) CET (in each case, including). The subscription rights (ISIN: DE000A2NBP07, WKN: A2NBP0) for the new shares will be traded in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the period from Thursday, November 29, 2018, to Friday, December 7, 2018 (in each case, including).

This public offering is subject to approval of a securities prospectus. The company has prepared a securities prospectus for this public offering. It expects to receive approval for this securities prospectus from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Once approval will have been obtained, the securities prospectus containing detailed information and risk notices regarding the subscription offer will be published without delay on the SNP website at https://www.snpgroup.com/en/investor-relations. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

About SNP



SNP SE supports organizations in adapting their business models and using new technologies. SNP software and services facilitate the implementation of business or technical modifications to business applications.

To the best of the company"s knowledge, CrystalBridge(R) and SNP Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP(R) Landscape Transformation are the world"s leading software suite for data transformations that automatically analyzes, implements and tracks changes to IT systems. As a result, they offer clear qualitative advantages, while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects. The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide.

Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 122 million in the 2017 fiscal year. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Marcel Wiskow



Tel: +49 6221 6425-637



Email: investor.relations@snpgroup.com

https://www.snpgroup.com/en/investor-relations/

