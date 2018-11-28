DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bad Vilbel, November 28, 2018 - STADA today announces that it has completed a thorough investigation, which commenced at the end of 2016, into potential compliance violations within the business. As a result, there are no pending or expected legal disputes in relation to former members of the Management Board or employees in relation to this investigation. The STADA Supervisory and Management Board appointed external legal counsel to undertake and oversee the investigation.
Based on the results of the investigation, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board intend to recommend that the formal resignations of Dr. Matthias Wiedenfels and Helmut Kraft in the financial years ended 31 December 2016 and 2017 respectively are approved at the next Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2019. The decision to formally approve their resignations had been postponed in the prior years" Annual General Meetings as a result of the ongoing compliance investigation at the time.
Following the conclusion of the compliance investigation, STADA and Dr. Matthias Wiedenfels resumed negotiations and reached an agreement in relation to the terms of his resignation, which had been suspended until the investigation had been concluded. An agreement had already been reached with Helmut Kraft in relation to his resignation. Both gentlemen deserve sincere thanks for their many years of service to STADA.
Dr. Günter von Au, Chairman of the Supervisory Board states: "The completion of the compliance investigation marks the end of a difficult chapter for STADA. The investigation was conducted without compromise, with full disclosure to the relevant parties and required considerable resources and I would like to express my sincere thanks to the employees involved, the Management Board and my current and former colleagues on the Supervisory Board for their personal commitment. This investigation and the significant involvement from individuals at STADA have demonstrated the Group"s full commitment and focus on corporate governance without exception."
