Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


28.11.2018 / 11:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
18.40 EUR 3680.00 EUR
18.48 EUR 1848.00 EUR
18.60 EUR 558.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 1295.00 EUR
18.40 EUR 44270.40 EUR
18.60 EUR 1116.00 EUR
18.56 EUR 3712.00 EUR
18.70 EUR 635.80 EUR
18.20 EUR 9100.00 EUR
18.32 EUR 3004.48 EUR
18.38 EUR 4209.02 EUR
18.34 EUR 1412.18 EUR
18.40 EUR 5520.00 EUR
18.48 EUR 1848.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 2405.00 EUR
18.48 EUR 1848.00 EUR
18.60 EUR 1860.00 EUR
18.60 EUR 446.40 EUR
18.60 EUR 1413.60 EUR
18.60 EUR 9300.00 EUR
18.40 EUR 1840.00 EUR
18.00 EUR 10251.00 EUR
19.10 EUR 56039.40 EUR
18.70 EUR 2505.80 EUR
18.70 EUR 112.20 EUR
18.40 EUR 13763.20 EUR
18.58 EUR 1114.80 EUR
18.50 EUR 3663.00 EUR
18.70 EUR 1234.20 EUR
18.70 EUR 523.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
18.40 EUR 282788.08 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
