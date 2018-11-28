







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





28.11.2018 / 11:30







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

SN Assets GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Schneider-Neureither

Position:

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director (CEO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

18.40 EUR





3680.00 EUR



18.48 EUR





1848.00 EUR



18.60 EUR





558.00 EUR



18.50 EUR





1295.00 EUR



18.40 EUR





44270.40 EUR



18.60 EUR





1116.00 EUR



18.56 EUR





3712.00 EUR



18.70 EUR





635.80 EUR



18.20 EUR





9100.00 EUR



18.32 EUR





3004.48 EUR



18.38 EUR





4209.02 EUR



18.34 EUR





1412.18 EUR



18.40 EUR





5520.00 EUR



18.48 EUR





1848.00 EUR



18.50 EUR





2405.00 EUR



18.48 EUR





1848.00 EUR



18.60 EUR





1860.00 EUR



18.60 EUR





446.40 EUR



18.60 EUR





1413.60 EUR



18.60 EUR





9300.00 EUR



18.40 EUR





1840.00 EUR



18.00 EUR





10251.00 EUR



19.10 EUR





56039.40 EUR



18.70 EUR





2505.80 EUR



18.70 EUR





112.20 EUR



18.40 EUR





13763.20 EUR



18.58 EUR





1114.80 EUR



18.50 EUR





3663.00 EUR



18.70 EUR





1234.20 EUR



18.70 EUR





523.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

18.40 EUR





282788.08 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-26; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



