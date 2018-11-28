DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Patricius
Last name(s): de Gruyter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG


b) LEI

529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FPH9000


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.91 EUR 3910 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.91 EUR 3910 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XBER
MIC: XBER














Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com





 
