Announcement in accordance with Article 5(1a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014
and Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8
March 2016

Aurubis AG announced on 8. November 2018 to acquire a maximum of 23,000
shares in Aurubis AG (ISIN DE0006766504) in the period from 9 November 2018
to 28 November 2018 in accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of
the German Stock Corporation Act. The share buyback was limited to a total
purchase price of EUR 1,025,460.00 allocable to the acquisition of the
shares.

Due to the current lower share price of the shares of Aurubis AG the
maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme has to be increased to
EUR 1,300,000.00. The maximum number of shares of Aurubis AG (ISIN
DE0006766504) to be acquired is now 25,000.

The acquisition of these shares serves the sole purpose of meeting
obligations arising from an employee share programme of Aurubis AG within
the meaning of Article 5 (2c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The actual
number of shares to be purchased up to the maximum volume of 25,000 will
depend on the development of the share price of the shares of Aurubis AG
during the above-mentioned buyback period.

This announcement relates to the acquisition of shares for the employee
share programme 2018.

Aurubis AG will conduct the acquisition in compliance with Article 5 of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16
April 2014 and the applicable provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No.
2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

The buyback will be implemented under the lead of a bank, which will reach
its decision on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently
and without being influenced by Aurubis AG in accordance with Article 4(2b)
of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.
Aurubis AG will thus not influence the decisions of the bank. In so doing,
the bank will be bound to the provisions applicable to buyback programmes
of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Articles 2 to 4 of Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

The buyback will be exclusively conducted via the XETRA trading system of
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. No orders will be issued during an auction
phase, and the orders issued before the beginning of an auction phase will
not be changed during such phase.

The shares in Aurubis AG will be acquired at market prices and in
compliance with the volume limits stipulated by Article 3 of Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.
If necessary and legally permissible, the share buyback programme may be
suspended and resumed at any time.

Information on transactions associated with the share buyback programme
will be published appropriately in both detailed and aggregated form no
later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day on which
such transactions are executed. Furthermore, Aurubis AG will report on the
course of the share buyback programme on www.aurubis.com in compliance with
statutory regulations and ensure that this information remains available to
the public for at least five years from the date of the announcement.
Hamburg, November 2018

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
