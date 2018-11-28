DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information
2018. november 28., szerda, 15:00
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Changes in the share buyback for the employee share programme
Announcement in accordance with Article 5(1a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014
Aurubis AG announced on 8. November 2018 to acquire a maximum of 23,000
Due to the current lower share price of the shares of Aurubis AG the
The acquisition of these shares serves the sole purpose of meeting
This announcement relates to the acquisition of shares for the employee
Aurubis AG will conduct the acquisition in compliance with Article 5 of
The buyback will be implemented under the lead of a bank, which will reach
The buyback will be exclusively conducted via the XETRA trading system of
The shares in Aurubis AG will be acquired at market prices and in
Information on transactions associated with the share buyback programme
Aurubis AG
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
752311 28.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]
-
»
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Restructuring and Governance
[2018.11.19. 11:25]
-
»
DGAP-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Neunmonatszahlen 2018
[2018.11.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]