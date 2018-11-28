DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Changes in the share buyback for the employee share programme





28.11.2018 / 15:00





Announcement in accordance with Article 5(1a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

and Article 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8

March 2016



Aurubis AG announced on 8. November 2018 to acquire a maximum of 23,000

shares in Aurubis AG (ISIN DE0006766504) in the period from 9 November 2018

to 28 November 2018 in accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of

the German Stock Corporation Act. The share buyback was limited to a total

purchase price of EUR 1,025,460.00 allocable to the acquisition of the

shares.



Due to the current lower share price of the shares of Aurubis AG the

maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme has to be increased to

EUR 1,300,000.00. The maximum number of shares of Aurubis AG (ISIN

DE0006766504) to be acquired is now 25,000.



The acquisition of these shares serves the sole purpose of meeting

obligations arising from an employee share programme of Aurubis AG within

the meaning of Article 5 (2c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The actual

number of shares to be purchased up to the maximum volume of 25,000 will

depend on the development of the share price of the shares of Aurubis AG

during the above-mentioned buyback period.



This announcement relates to the acquisition of shares for the employee

share programme 2018.



Aurubis AG will conduct the acquisition in compliance with Article 5 of

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16

April 2014 and the applicable provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No.

2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.



The buyback will be implemented under the lead of a bank, which will reach

its decision on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently

and without being influenced by Aurubis AG in accordance with Article 4(2b)

of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

Aurubis AG will thus not influence the decisions of the bank. In so doing,

the bank will be bound to the provisions applicable to buyback programmes

of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Articles 2 to 4 of Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.



The buyback will be exclusively conducted via the XETRA trading system of

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. No orders will be issued during an auction

phase, and the orders issued before the beginning of an auction phase will

not be changed during such phase.



The shares in Aurubis AG will be acquired at market prices and in

compliance with the volume limits stipulated by Article 3 of Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

If necessary and legally permissible, the share buyback programme may be

suspended and resumed at any time.



Information on transactions associated with the share buyback programme

will be published appropriately in both detailed and aggregated form no

later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day on which

such transactions are executed. Furthermore, Aurubis AG will report on the

course of the share buyback programme on www.aurubis.com in compliance with

statutory regulations and ensure that this information remains available to

the public for at least five years from the date of the announcement.

Hamburg, November 2018



Aurubis AG



The Executive Board

