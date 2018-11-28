







Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





RECTIFICATION OF PREVIOUS NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")





On 5 November 2018, the Central Bank of Ireland was notified by the PDMR detailed below of transactions in the ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each in the capital of Linde plc. Furthermore, on 5 November 2018, Linde plc announced via the EQS Regulatory Information Service that shares of common stock, deferred stock units, restricted stock units and exercisable stock options in Praxair, Inc. ("Praxair") held by PDMRs and Persons Closely Associated with PDMRs ("PCAs") of Linde plc were, in effect, exchanged on a one for one basis for ordinary shares, deferred stock units, restricted stock units and exercisable stock options, respectively, in Linde plc under the terms of a business combination comprising the merger of an indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with and into Praxair, as a result of which, Praxair has become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Linde plc.



Name

Kelcey Hoyt

Date of Notification to the Company

5 November 2018

Nature of Transaction

Issuance of 2,292 ordinary shares in the capital of Linde plc in exchange for 2,292 shares of common stock of Praxair, Inc. 4,455 restricted stock units of Linde plc in exchange for 4,455 restricted stock units of Praxair and 25,295 exercisable stock options of Linde plc in exchange for 25,295 exercisable stock options of Praxair in connection with the business combination comprising the merger of an indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with and into Praxair, as a result of which Praxair has become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with each share of Praxair, being converted into the right to receive one ordinary share in Linde plc and a voluntary public exchange offer, which was published by Linde plc on August 15, 2017, to acquire each outstanding share in Linde Aktiengesellschaft for 1.540 ordinary shares in Linde plc.

Total Number of Shares Held Following Transaction

32,042







The purpose of this notification is to rectify the public record to accurately reflect that the aforementioned issuance of ordinary shares in the capital of Linde plc was in fact of 2,300 (and not 2,292) ordinary shares in the capital of Linde plc.



The table below reflects the correct transaction details:



Name

Kelcey Hoyt

Date of Notification to the Company

5 November 2018

Nature of Transaction

Issuance of 2,300 ordinary shares in the capital of Linde plc in exchange for 2,303 shares of common stock of Praxair (3 ordinary shares having been withheld by Linde plc to meet certain U.S. law tax withholding requirements), 4,455 restricted stock units of Linde plc in exchange for 4,455 restricted stock units of Praxair and 25,295 exercisable stock options of Linde plc in exchange for 25,295 exercisable stock options of Praxair in connection with the business combination comprising the merger of an indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with and into Praxair, as a result of which Praxair has become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with each share of Praxair, being converted into the right to receive one ordinary share in Linde plc and a voluntary public exchange offer, which was published by Linde plc on August 15, 2017, to acquire each outstanding share in Linde Aktiengesellschaft for 1.540 ordinary shares in Linde plc.

Total Number of Shares Held Following Transaction

32,050







The notifications below are required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation").



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kelcey Hoyt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Accountant Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Amendment to previous notification made on 5 November 2018.

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares, restricted stock units and exercisable stock options





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issuance of 2,300 ordinary shares in the capital of Linde plc in exchange for 2,303 shares of common stock of Praxair, Inc. ("Praxair") (3 ordinary shares having been withheld by Linde plc to meet certain U.S. law tax withholding requirements), 4,455 restricted stock units of Linde plc in exchange for 4,455 restricted stock units of Praxair and 25,295 exercisable stock options of Linde plc in exchange for 25,295 exercisable stock options of Praxair in connection with the business combination comprising the merger of an indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with and into Praxair, as a result of which Praxair has become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Linde plc with each share of Praxair, being converted into the right to receive one ordinary share in Linde plc and a voluntary public exchange offer, which was published by Linde plc on August 15, 2017, to acquire each outstanding share in Linde Aktiengesellschaft for 1.540 ordinary shares in Linde plc.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





N/A

N/A









d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A









e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-31; +1.00

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue. Ordinary shares issued pursuant to a Business Combination.

g)

Additional Information

































