28.11.2018





Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019

German: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv

English: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019

