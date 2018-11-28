DGAP-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


28.11.2018 / 17:34


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2019
German: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv
English: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019
German: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv
English: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv














Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





 
