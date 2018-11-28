DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





28.11.2018 / 17:34





Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2019

German: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv

English: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019

German: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv

English: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv

