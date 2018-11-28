DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





AiCuris-Team wins German Future Prize 2018





AiCuris-Team wins German Future Prize 2018

Prof. Dr. Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff, Founding-CEO, and Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris Anti-Infective Cures GmbH, were awarded the German Future Prize 2018 (German President"s Award for Innovation in Science and Technology) presented by the German Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Wuppertal, Germany, November 28, 2018 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs targeting infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that Prof. Dr. rer. nat. Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff, founding-CEO, and Dr. rer. nat. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris, have received the German Future Prize (Deutscher Zukunftspreis) 2018, one of the most prestigious prizes conferred for science and innovation within Germany.

The two scientists received the award for their groundbreaking research and development achievements in the field of anti-infective research. Their project "Protection in the Absence of the Immune System - a Life-Saving Innovation against Dangerous Viruses" was shortlisted as one of three outstanding German research and development projects by a jury of independent experts in science and industry. Prof. Dr. Rübsamen-Schaeff and Dr. Holger Zimmermann received the award this evening presented by the German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as part of a festive awards ceremony.

"Being awarded with this prestigious prize is a great honor for us and one of the highlights in my scientific career," said Prof. Dr. Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff, founding-CEO and today member of the Scientific Advisory Board of AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH. "We strongly believe that novel drugs that really make a difference and that lead to sustainable changes in the care of patients can only be found through previously unknown, unexplored methods. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the jury for recognizing our work and those who supported us on this journey."

"I am honored to be part of the team that has been chosen amongst many significant and important projects to receive this prestigious award", said Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH. "For a young biopharmaceutical company, this is a very rare event. The approval and commercialization of our compound allows to driving future growth through investing in the further development of our pipeline of promising drug candidates and the Company"s infrastructure."

About AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH

AiCuris was founded in 2006 as a spin-off from Bayer and focuses on the discovery and development of drugs targeting infectious diseases. SANTO Holding is the Company"s majority investor. PREVYMIS(TM) (Letermovir), a first-in-class non-nucleoside cytomegalovirus (CMV) inhibitor acting via a novel mechanism of action that was licensed to MSD in 2012, is approved for use in bone marrow transplants in the EU, Switzerland, the USA, Canada and Japan. for prevention of CMV infections in adult recipients of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Company develops drugs for the treatment of viruses such as human CMV, herpes simplex virus (HSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and adenoviruses. In the field of antibacterials, AiCuris seeks to develop innovative treatment options for life-threatening, (multidrug)-resistant hospital-treated pathogens.

For more information, please visit www.aicuris.com.

