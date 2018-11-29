DGAP-DD: Axel Springer SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.11.2018 / 13:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr. h.c.
First name: Friede
Last name(s): Springer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Axel Springer SE


b) LEI

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005501357


b) Nature of the transaction

Compensation (Abfindung) for a withdrawing shareholder of Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co. KG. As compensation the withdrawing shareholder receives 7,548,029 shares with the identification number referred to under no. 4a). This corresponds to a shareholding of 7.00% (rounded) in the share capital (Grundkapital) of Axel Springer SE.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
46831  29.11.2018 


