







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





29.11.2018 / 13:44







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr. h.c.

First name:

Friede

Last name(s):

Springer

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Axel Springer SE





b) LEI

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005501357





b) Nature of the transaction

Compensation (Abfindung) for a withdrawing shareholder of Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co. KG. As compensation the withdrawing shareholder receives 2,550,001 shares with the identification number referred to under no. 4a). This corresponds to a shareholding of 2.36% (rounded) in the share capital (Grundkapital) of Axel Springer SE.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-26; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























29.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



