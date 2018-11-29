DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Share buyback





Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information





29.11.2018 / 14:09





Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)

596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 - share buyback tranche 3



On 09 November 2018, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way

of the notification of 08 November 2018 in accordance with Article 5,

Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In a third tranche, a total of 8,500

shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back between 27. November and 28.

November 2018. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR

44.02. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 374,165.00

(excluding ancillary costs) in the third tranche.



The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling

obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of

Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).



The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the

acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.



In the period from 26. November 2018 to 28. November 2018, the daily number

of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume

totaled:



















Date

Total number of

Weighted average

Aggregated volume



shares bought

share price (EUR)

(EUR)



back





27. Nov. 2018

3,500

44.19714286

154,690.00

28. Nov. 2018

5,000

43.895

219,475.00









Total

8,500

44.02

374,165.00

































This completes the share buyback.



The single transactions effected within one day have been published at

www.aurubis.com.



Hamburg, November 2018



Aurubis AG



The Executive Board

