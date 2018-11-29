

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

HUGO BOSS AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Dieselstraße 12

PLZ:

72555

Ort:

Metzingen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900LFVU534EBRXD13



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: BlackRock, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE , Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

23.11.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

4,91 %

0,36 %

5,27 %

70400000

letzte Mitteilung

5,02 %

0,47 %

5,49 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A1PHFF7

0

3458234

0,00 %

4,91 %

Summe

3458234

4,91 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Wertpapierleihe

N/A

N/A

133808

0,19 %





Summe

133808

0,19 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Bar

119358

0,17 %







Summe

119358

0,17 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

X

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.



Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

Trident Merger, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Lux Finco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock UK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Life Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

%

%

%

iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited

%

%

%



































9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

28.11.2018



