MLP SE: Publication of capital market information / Share buyback programme



The Executive Board at MLP SE has decided, with the consent of the

Supervisory Board, to acquire treasury shares in MLP SE (ISIN:

DE0006569908) for a total purchase price (not including incidental

acquisition costs) of up to EUR 3,000,000 ("share buyback programme"). On

the basis of the price determined by the closing auction in XETRA trading

on the last day of stock market trading in Frankfurt am Main prior to this

publication of EUR 4.36, this corresponds to a volume of up to 688,073

shares in MLP SE. However, pursuant to the resolution the number of shares

of MLP SE acquired under the share buyback programme must not exceed the

amount of 800,000 shares in total. The buyback shall be effected via XETRA

trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during an acquisition period from

December 3, 2018 (earliest possible acquisition date) to March 1, 2019

(latest possible acquisition date). The shares bought back shall be used

for a share-based participation programme for the office managers and

consultants that operate as independent commercial agents at MLP

Finanzberatung SE, a subordinate affiliated company of MLP SE.



The share buyback programme will be carried out on the basis of the

authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting of MLP SE on June 29,

2017. According to this authorisation, MLP SE or a dependent Group company

is authorised to acquire MLP SE shares until June 28, 2022, up to a prorata

amount of the Company"s existing total share capital at the time of

approval of the resolution on the authorisation of EUR 10,933,468

attributable to these shares - which corresponds to slightly less than 10%

of the share capital. If the MLP SE shares are acquired via the stock

exchange, the equivalent value paid per share (not including incidental

acquisition costs) shall not exceed by more than 10 % or not fall short by

more than 10 % of the arithmetic average of the share prices (closing

auction price of the MLP SE share in XETRA trading or a comparable

successor system) on the last three trading days prior to acquisition.



The acquisition of treasury shares is performed by MLP Finanzberatung SE, a

subordinate affiliated company of MLP SE, under the assignment of a

financial institution. The financial institution has given an undertaking

to MLP Finanzberatung SE that it will carry out the buyback exclusively via

the stock exchange and in accordance with the authorisation granted by the

Annual General Meeting of MLP SE on June 29, 2017, as well as the

provisions of EU Regulation 2014/596 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation

2016/1052.



As per Art. 4 (2b) of EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, the

financial institution reaches its decisions regarding the timing of the

acquisition of shares in MLP SE independently and without any influence

from MLP Finanzberatung SE or MLP SE. The financial institution is obliged

to acquire the shares at market prices in line with the trading conditions

of Art. 3 of EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052. In particular,

the shares in MLP SE acquired within the scope of the buyback are not

acquired at a price higher than that of the last independent trade or (if

this is higher) than that of the highest respective independent bid on the

XETRA trading system. In addition to this, no more than 25% of the average

daily trading volume of MLP SE shares may be acquired on the XETRA trading

system on any one trading day. The average daily trading volume is

calculated on the basis of the average daily volume traded during the 20

trading days prior to the respective purchase date.



The share buyback programme can be suspended and also resumed at any time

within the acquisition period to the extent required and legally

permissible.



Information on the transactions undertaken in the context of the share

buyback programme will be adequately disclosed in both detailed and

aggregated form no later than by the end of the seventh trading day

following the day of executing the corresponding transactions. Pursuant to

Art. 2 (3) of EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052, MLP SE will

publish the announced transactions on its website at www.MLP-SE.de and keep

this information available for the public for at least five years from the

date of public disclosure.

