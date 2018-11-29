







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





29.11.2018 / 16:10







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

In Sook

Last name(s):

Yoo



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Representative Director of va-Q-tec Korea Ltd. / Head of Asia Business Development of va-Q-tec AG







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

va-Q-tec AG





b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006636681





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.868 EUR





11736.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.868 EUR





11736.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



