Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Maurus Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Steyer
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CONSUS Real Estate AG


b) LEI

9676007H44QN6VYEBV03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA414


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
7.62 EUR 3810.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.62 EUR 3810.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-26; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: XQTX














29.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188-189

10707 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.consus.ag





 
