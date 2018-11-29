DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Successful completion of the capital increase and listing in the Prime Standard





29-Nov-2018 / 19:36 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.



DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Successful completion of the capital increase and listing in the Prime Standard

Frankfurt am Main, November 29, 2018

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV" or the "Company") has today determined the final volume of the Offer Shares as part of the company"s planned IPO to the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange together with the Joint Bookrunners.

As part of the IPO, a total of 4,370,000 offer shares were successfully placed, including 3,800,000 shares from a capital increase against cash contributions and 570,000 existing shares to cover over-allotments. The offer was oversubscribed.

Assuming that the greenshoe option granted by the Company will be exercised in full, the gross proceeds from the issue to the Company will amount to EUR 52.1 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to finance its further growth.

The shares of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG are expected to be traded on 4 December 2018 in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under Securities Identification Number (WKN) A2NBVD, ISIN DE000A2NBVD5 and the ticker symbol "DFV". Settlement is also scheduled for 4 December 2018. For the Company, the management and the main shareholders, there is a lock-up period of 12 months from the date of the first listing.

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft acts as Sole Global Co-ordinator and Joint Bookrunner. Mainfirst Bank Aktiengesellschaft acts as a Joint Bookrunner.

As part of the allocation, not all purchase offers from private investors could be considered. Upon allotment, investors receive a separate securities settlement through their custodian bank. The custodian also provides investors with further information about the shares they have been granted. The "Principles for the allocation of stock issues to private investors" published by the stock exchange expert commission at the Federal Ministry of Finance on June 7, 2000 were observed.





Important Note





This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not a prospectus. The public offering of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG shares (the "Company" and such shares, the "Shares") was made exclusively by and on the basis of a securities prospectus which was approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) (including the approved supplement) and published by the Company. The offer period for the shares has already ended.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United States.

The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of Shares in any Member State of the European Economic Area, except in the Federal Republic of Germany and Luxembourg. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area which has implemented the Prospectus Directive other than Germany and Luxembourg (each a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of Shares requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the Shares may only be offered in Relevant Member States:

(i) to any legal entity which is a "qualified investor" as defined in the Prospectus Directive; or



(ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.

For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Shares to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the Shares, as the same may be varied in that Member State by any measure implementing the Prospectus Directive in that Member State and the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended, including by Directive 2010/73/EU), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State.

Any such investor will also be deemed to have represented and agreed that any Shares acquired by it in the contemplated offering of Shares have not been acquired on behalf of persons other than such investor. This announcement is not an advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive and does not constitute a prospectus.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the Shares is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) and who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("Financial Promotion") Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication is directed only at relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it. Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offer of Shares or the possession or distribution of these materials or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Shares in any jurisdiction, except for the Republic of Germany and Luxembourg, where action for that purpose is required.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward- looking statements.

Neither these materials nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted, directly or indirectly, into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or the South Africa. These materials do not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefore. The offer and the distribution of these materials and other information in connection with the listing and offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.