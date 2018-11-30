







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.11.2018 / 09:28







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Obotritia Capital KGAA



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Rolf

Last name(s):

Elgeti

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2LQUA5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

69.90 EUR





9576.30 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

69.90 EUR





9576.30 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-27; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



