1. Details of issuer



RIB Software SE



Vaihinger Str. 151



70567 Stuttgart



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

30.11.2018



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

51741410







