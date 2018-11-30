DGAP-AFR: Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


30.11.2018 / 10:14


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Jubii Europe N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed for the business year 2017/2018:

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: December 01, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: December 01, 2018
German: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/index.html
English: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/index.html














Language: English
Company: Jubii Europe N.V.

Fonteinlaan 7

2012 JG Haarlem

Netherlands
Internet: http://www.jubii.com





 
