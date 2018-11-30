DGAP-AFR: Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2018. november 30., péntek, 10:14
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jubii Europe N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jubii Europe N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports
Report: Annual financial report of the group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Jubii Europe N.V.
|Fonteinlaan 7
|2012 JG Haarlem
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|http://www.jubii.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
753179 30.11.2018
