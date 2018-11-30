DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jubii Europe N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





30.11.2018 / 10:14





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Jubii Europe N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed for the business year 2017/2018:

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: December 01, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: December 01, 2018

German: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/index.html

English: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/index.html





